Toni Collette Shares Poem About Courage and Change After Announcing Her Split from Husband

Toni Collette and Dave Galafassi announced last Wednesday that they are divorcing "after a substantial period of separation"

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Published on December 13, 2022 11:33 AM

Toni Collette is turning to poetry in the wake of her divorce from Dave Galafassi.

On Monday, the Hereditary actress, 50, shared a poem titled Halfway There from author and poet Kate Baer on her Instagram Story, just four days after she used the social media platform to announce that she and Galafassi, 44, would split after 20 years of marriage.

"Whatever happens, you are free to go," the poem reads. "Free to peel off what's left of this story and choose another. It is not too late. It is definitely worth the trouble."

"Remember the story of the lion lost without his courage," the poem continues. "Too scared, full of fury, the great wizard standing in the emerald tower, knowing the lion was already brave."

Toni Collette Shares Poem About Courage and Change Following Divorce from Husband Dave Galafassi
Toni Collette/Instagram

Collette and Galafassi initially announced their divorce in a statement shared on Instagram last Wednesday that has since been edited to clarify that their decision to divorce came after a separation.

An edit was made to the statement on Collette's account that now begins, "After a substantial period of separation, it is with grace and gratitude that we announce we are divorcing."

"We're united in our decision and part with continuing respect and care for each other," they added. "Our kids are of paramount importance to us and we will continue to thrive as a family, albeit a different shape. We're thankful for the space and love you grant us as we evolve and move through this transition peacefully. Big thanks."

Collette and Galafassi tied the knot in a Buddhist ceremony in 2003. The former couple shares daughter Sage Florence, 14, and son Arlo Robert, 11.

Toni Collette holds her Emmy as husband Dave Galafassi sits in the audience at the 61st Annual Primetime Emmy Awards, held at the Nokia Theatre, on September 20, 2009 in Los Angeles
Mark Davis/CBS

Before the announcement post, Collette shared a quote on her Instagram Story that read: "No matter what your current circumstances are, if you can imagine something better for yourself, you can create it."

The initial announcement came as photos of Galafassi and another woman kissing at a beach the day before in Sydney, Australia, surfaced. The Daily Mail published the photos that also show the musician and the woman sitting together, holding hands in the water, and sharing multiple kisses.

Reps for Collette did not respond to PEOPLE's request for comment last Wednesday. A rep for Galfassi could not immediately be located.

