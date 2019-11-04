Toni Collette Channels Her Inner Gwyneth Paltrow as Wellness Guru in Hilarious Knives Out Parody

Watch out, Gwyneth Paltrow — Toni Collette might just give you a run for your money.

In a PEOPLE exclusive video ahead of the release of Knives Out, Collette, one of the film’s stars, channels her inner Goop founder in a hilarious parody introducing Flam, a wellness and lifestyle website, through the eyes of Collette’s character Joni Thrombey.

“Flam, it’s a word, but it’s more than a word. It’s a whole new way of being,” Joni says in the video as she promotes her beauty and wellness empire. “Flam, where life, love and the pursuit of perfection doesn’t have to be torture.”

She continues, “Cut through the chaos of your day and seek an extraordinary existence. For a limited time, all Flam products are slashed 50 percent off. Flam, available at a boutique near you.”

Image zoom Toni Collette in Knives Out Claire Folger

While Collette’s character takes inspiration from Paltrow, her costars Jamie Lee Curtis and Michael Shannon also star in similar Rian Johnson-commercials in character as Joni’s siblings, Linda and Walt Thrombey, respectively.

Linda, a realtor, highlights how Thrombey Real Estate is a “cut above the competition.”

“You might have heard it’s a frightening time for real estate but here are the facts,” Linda says. “There’s never been a better time to buy a house or a better team to make your dreams of homeownership come true.”

Image zoom Jamie Lee Curtis, Knives Out Claire Folger

Image zoom Michael Shannon, Knives Out Claire Folger

She adds, “Thrombey Real Estate is ready to help you make a killing in the market. Because buying a house shouldn’t have to be scary.”

In his commercial, Walt takes the reins of the family’s crown jewel, Blood Like Wine Publishing, and announces an exciting turn for the company’s future: films, TV shows and licensing of some of the most famous books written by the family patriarch Harlan Thrombey (Christopher Plummer).

“The next great chapter of Blood Like Wine Publishing starts here. Together, we’re in a for killer future,” Walt says.

The film, also directed by Johnson, stars Chris Evans, Daniel Craig, Ana de Armas, Don Johnson, Edi Patterson and Katherine Langford. The story follows Craig as Det. Benoit Blanc as he investigates the death of Harlan, the patriarch of his eccentric and combative family.

Knives Out is in theaters Nov. 27.