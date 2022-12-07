Toni Collette Announces Divorce from Her Husband as Photos of Him Kissing Another Woman Surface

"We're united in our decision and part with continuing respect and care for each other," Toni Collette and Dave Galafassi said in a statement Wednesday

By
Published on December 7, 2022 06:52 PM
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 16: Actress Toni Collette and husband Dave Galafassi arrive at the 2006 ARIA Hall of Fame at the Regent Theatre on August 16, 2006 in Melbourne, Australia. The annual ceremony held by the Australian Recording Industry Association recognises and inducts legendary artists who have had an impact on Australian music culture with inductees voted on by the ARIA Board. (Photo by Kristian Dowling/Getty Images)
Photo: Kristian Dowling/Getty

Toni Collette and her husband are going their separate ways after 20 years of marriage.

The Stowaway actress, 50, announced her breakup from Dave Galafassi, 44, on Instagram Wednesday, less than a week after returning to the platform.

Collette shared a statement on behalf of both her and her estranged husband, which read, "It is with grace and gratitude that we announce we are divorcing."

"We're united in our decision and part with continuing respect and care for each other," the statement, which she shared alongside a photo of a floral arrangement that reads "PEACE & LOVE," continued.

They added that their children — 14-year-old daughter Sage Florence and 11-year-old son Arlo Robert — are their priorities.

"Our kids are of paramount importance to us and we will continue to thrive as a family, albeit a different shape."

Ending with a note of gratitude, they wrote, "We're thankful for the space and love you grant us as we evolve and move through this transition peacefully. Big thanks."

Before the announcement post, Collette shared a quote on her Instagram Story that read, "No matter what your current circumstances are, if you can imagine something better for yourself, you can create it."

Collette's message comes as photos of Galafassi and another woman kissing at a beach the day before in Sydney, Australia, surfaced. The Daily Mail published the photos that also show the musician and the woman sitting together, holding hands in the water, and sharing multiple kisses.

Representatives for Collette did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment. A representative for Galfassi could not immediately be located.

Collette and Galfassi tied the knot in a Buddhist ceremony in 2003.

They welcomed Sage in January of 2008 after announcing her pregnancy the previous summer.

"We're completely over the moon," she told the Associated Press at the time.

"It is strange, the last three films I've done I have been pregnant," Colette added. "I'm just like, what is the universe trying to tell me? But I think everything happens when it's meant to."

Arlo Robert was then born in Australia in April 2011.

