The actor and stuntman died Monday following a battle with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease

Actor Tommy Lane, Who Starred in Live and Let Die and Shaft, Dead at 83

Tommy Lane — actor and stuntman best known for his roles in Live and Let Die and Shaft — has died. He was 83.

Lane died Monday at Florida Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale following a battle with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), his daughter Kamala Lane told Variety.

COPD is a group of diseases that cause airflow blockage and breathing-related problems, which can be treated but not cured, according to the CDC.

Lane's daughter remembered her father with love on Twitter, writing "My Father was one cool cat. No wonder he chased the lights of the stage and screen. I'm sure he's showing off in Heaven now. His rest is well-earned. ❤️❤️❤️"

Born Tommy Lee Jones on December 17, 1937 in Miami, Florida, Lane starred in several films throughout the '70s and '80s including Cotton Comes to Harlem (1970), Shaft (1971), Shamus (1973), Live and Let Die (1973), The Pilot (1980), and Eureka (1983), according to his IMDb bio.

On television, he also made appearances in Flipper and Simon & Simon.

Lane was also a jazz musician who played the trumpet and flugelhorn at New York City's Blue Note throughout the 80s, Variety reports.

Following the news of his death, several fans shared their condolences on social media.

"So sorry to hear Tommy Lane , especially liked him in Live and let die, a fine actor. #RIPTommyLane," one Twitter user wrote. Another person shared a photo of Lane from Live and Let Die, writing, "Gutted reading that Tommy Lane, aka @AdamTheEnforcer has died at 83. Adam is a great character in Live And Let Die and definitely one of the best dressed henchmen in the franchise."