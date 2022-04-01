Tommy Dorfman 'Grateful' to Lena Dunham for First Role After Reintroduction as a Trans Woman

"She's a really good friend of mine who I love," Tommy Dorfman tells PEOPLE of Lena Dunham, who directed her in Sharp Stick, Dorfman's first onscreen role since coming out as a trans woman

Tommy Dorfman is ready for her close-up.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"What's funny about that is I shot that so early on in my transition that I don't even recognize that person anymore," Dorfman muses. "And yet I love her, and I admire her. And I think she's beautiful. And I'm excited for that movie to come out."

She adds that she's "really proud" of Dunham, 35, whom she considers "a really good friend of mine, who I love." Dorfman previously served as a bridesmaid, alongside Taylor Swift, in Dunham's intimate London wedding to musician Luis Felber in September.

"And I think she's been such an influence for me as a storyteller to have an opportunity to play a small role in a larger story as a trans woman that has nothing to do with her being trans," she explains. "It just happens to be the character."

Tommy Dorfman attends the Balmain Festival as part of Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2022 at La Seine Musicale on September 29, 2021 in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Dorfman plays a bartender named Tali in Sharp Stick, about a young woman (Kristine Froseth) who begins an affair with her married boss (Jon Bernthal) after a hysterectomy at age 17 results in her arrested sexual development. Dunham, who writes, directs and appears in the film, was inspired by her own full hysterectomy after suffering endometriosis pains.

"I think in the film is a gift," Dorfman says. "And it was great to have a safe space to go to work for the first time. I'm still very conscientious of that, as all trans people are. Because at the end of the day, we don't all have the privilege to stop working and transition until we feel comfortable working again.

"So I was really grateful to continue to work in the evolution of my body and my spirit and my soul and my craft in this way. I'm still very much excited about continuing to do what I do, and do what I love," she adds.

The Insatiable actress also opens up about feeling "validated" and "affirmed" by "seeing my face and my body on the cover of InStyle Magazine."

RELATED VIDEO: Lena Dunham Marries Luis Felber

"Every day I wake up, there's no end to a transition. It's not a destination," she muses. "It's an evolution of self. It's a homecoming is the way that I like to look at it.