Tommy Davidson Says Will Smith 'Went All Gangsta' on Him After He Kissed Jada Pinkett on Woo Set

Things almost got very heated on the set of the 1998 movie Woo.

Star Tommy Davidson wrote in his newly published memoir, titled Living in Color, about the time he got a stern talking-to from Will Smith after the actor kissed costar Jada Pinkett Smith without telling her first.

Davidson, 56, recalls the two starring together in the comedy but being unsatisfied with the script’s original ending. The actor then talked to Jada, 48, and the producers about tying up the story with a shot of the two stars dancing during the credits.

But when it came time to shoot the fun scene, Davidson unexpectedly kissed Jada, causing her to flinch, he writes.

“I didn’t know this: You have to rehearse a kiss,” he writes. “You can’t just spring it on your costar … And I didn’t think it was all that big of a deal.”

But Davidson said Jada’s husband Will, 51, who had been on set and witness the interaction, wasn’t happy with his improvisation. Will reportedly followed Davidson to his trailer to exchange heated words, telling Davidson he “didn’t appreciate that.”

“Will went all gangsta on me, saying what I did was not cool,” Davidson recalls. “There was a moment there when we might have come to blows. My reactive fight-or-flight instinct was triggered and I could have exploded.”

The situation eventually cooled down when Jada intervened, and Davidson seems to be close with the Smith clan to this day. The actor even appeared on Jada’s hit Facebook Watch show Red Table Talk where he recalled how Jada helped him with a major life event while they were filming Woo.

“[The] first time that we worked together — and I really got to know you on the set of Woo — I came out for a scene and you looked at me and you said, ‘Something’s wrong with you,’” Davidson recalled on the show. “I was like, ‘What you talking about? Let’s just get to work.’”

Despite attempting to brush off how he was feeling, he said Jada got to the bottom of his concerns.

“I said, ‘My mother contacted my real mother and she was on the phone. I got a chance to talk to her but I don’t want to deal with that,’” Davidson said. “She said, ‘Oh really? OK, hold — that’s a wrap!’”

Jada cut their filming of Woo short for the day so the comedian could handle the major life event.

The moment “led from our conversation to finally meeting my real mom,” Davidson told her.

Living in Color is available for purchase now.