Tomb Raider Actor Simon Yam, 64, Stabbed on Stage, Hospitalized in China

Actor Simon Yam, who has appeared in over 125 films including Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life, was stabbed in the stomach while at an event in China on Saturday.

The 64-year-old actor was on stage at a promotional event in the city of Guangdong when a man approached the stage and rushed Yam before stabbing him.

Video of the incident appeared on the Chinese social media website Weibo, and showed the suspect taking something out of his pocket as he lunges towards Yam, who can be seen holding his stomach as he attempted to evade the attacker.

Yam’s manager, Lester Mo, said the actor was taken to a nearby hospital in Zhongshan, where he underwent minor surgery to treat the stab wound, according to the Associated Press.

A motive for the stabbing is still unclear.

“He was stabbed in the tummy area and also got a cut on his right hand,” Mo said in a statement. “A preliminary investigation showed his injuries were not critical but the doctors are still deciding whether to operate on him.”

Security guards rushed the chaotic scene and quickly detained the attacker, according to the BBC. The suspect was detained following the attack in the Zhongshan Huoju Development Zone.

Yam, whose real name is Yam Tat-wah, has appeared in over 125 movies and 40 television series. He is perhaps best known for playing the villainous character Chen Lo in the 2003 film Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life.