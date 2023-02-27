Tom Sizemore's Family 'Deciding End-of-Life Matters' as Doctors Advise There Is 'No Further Hope'

Tom Sizemore's family has a tough decision to make.

The Saving Private Ryan star's loved ones are "deciding end of life matters" after he had a brain aneurysm earlier this month, his manager Charles Lago says in a statement shared with PEOPLE.

On Monday, "doctors informed his family that there is no further hope and have recommended end of life decision. The family is now deciding end-of-life matters and a further statement will be issued on Wednesday," Lago adds.

The actor, 61, has been in a coma in intensive care since his aneurysm earlier this month, Lago says.

He concludes, "We are asking for privacy for his family during this difficult time and they wish to thank everyone for the hundreds of messages of support, and prayers that have been received. This has been a difficult time for them."

Sizemore collapsed at his Los Angeles home in the early hours of Feb. 18. He had suffered the brain aneurysm, that his manager says occurred as a result of a stroke.

Throughout his career, Sizemore has appeared in popular films such as 1994's Natural Born Killers, 1995's Heat, 1998's Saving Private Ryan, 2001's Black Hawk Down, 2001's Pearl Harbor, and even took on some television work with the 2017 revival of Twin Peaks.

The Detroit-born actor also tried his hand at voice acting as the man behind Sonny Forelli in 2002's Grand Theft Auto: Vice City for the PlayStation 2, Xbox, and Windows. His character was the boss of mobster Tommy Vercetti, voiced by Ray Liotta.

Sizemore has been nominated for a Golden Satellite Award, a Screen Actors Guild Award and a Golden Globe, among other recognitions.

Sizemore has also faced legal trouble, notably for allegedly being sent home from the Utah set of Born Killers in 2003 after an 11-year-old actress claimed the actor inappropriately touched her, multiple members of the film's cast and crew told The Hollywood Reporter in 2017.

The former actress then reportedly sued the actor for $3 million in 2018, alleging that Sizemore caused her permanent damage, including post-traumatic stress and addiction to drugs and alcohol. Sizemore denied the allegations, and a Utah judge dismissed the civil lawsuit in 2020, in an order that did not include his reasoning. The woman's lawyer told USA TODAY that the dismissal was because of a previous ruling by the Utah Supreme Court that upheld the state's statute of limitations for sex crimes.

"I hope this highly disturbing matter is finally over for all concerned," Sizemore wrote to USA TODAY at the time.

Sizemore previously pleaded no contest to two misdemeanor charges of domestic abuse for assaulting his girlfriend in July 2016. In 2003, he was sentenced to six months in jail for physically abusing his then-girlfriend Heidi Fleiss, before he later violated probation by contacting her and failing drug tests.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.

If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual abuse, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.