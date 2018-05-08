Tom Sizemore Sued for $3 Million by Actress Who Claims He Groped Her When She Was 11: Report

A former actress who claims Tom Sizemore groped her when she was 11 is reportedly suing the actor for $3 million.

The Utah woman filed a lawsuit on Monday claiming that the alleged incident occurred during production of the movie Born Killers in 2003 and caused her permanent damage, including post-traumatic stress and addiction to drugs and alcohol, according to multiple reports.

A spokesperson for the actor did not immediately return PEOPLE’s request for comment, but when members of the crew and cast resurfaced the allegations last year, Sizemore called them “highly disturbing” and said he would never inappropriately touch a child.

Last year when the alleged 2003 incident was first reported on, a dozen of cast and crew members who worked on the film told The Hollywood Reporter that Sizemore was sent home from the Utah set after the young actress claimed that the actor had inappropriately touched her genitals.

They alleged the incident occurred towards the end of production, while photos were being taken of the young actress sitting on Sizemore’s lap.

Actress Robyn Adamson — who was present during the shoot — said, “At one point her eyes got just huge, like she could’ve vomited.”

Tom Sizemore. Gabriel Olsen/Getty

The next day, casting director Catrine McGregor said she got a call from the young girl’s agent, informing her that the girl had told her mother she had been inappropriately touched.

The film’s producers Michael Manshel and Gus Spoliansky claimed that as soon as they heard the allegation, Sizemore was removed from the set. Manshel also added that “they did talk to the police but didn’t press charges.”

“We also talked to Tom at the time and told him everything that had been told to us and he said: ‘I’ve done a lot of awful things, and I’d never do anything with kids.’ ”

Sizemore previously pleaded no contest to two misdemeanor charges of domestic abuse for assaulting his girlfriend in July 2016. In 2003, the actor was sentenced to six months in jail for physically abusing his then-girlfriend Heidi Fleiss during their two-year relationship. He later violated probation by contacting Fleiss, failing several drug tests and using a prosthetic device in an attempt to fake a drug test.

THR reported last year that after the girl’s parents did not press charges, Sizemore returned to production to film reshoots.

Sizemore’s agent Stephen Rice told THR at the time that the actor had declined to comment on the allegation, saying, “Our position is ‘no comment.’ ”