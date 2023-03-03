Tom Sizemore Dead at 61 Following Brain Aneurysm: 'He was Larger Than Life'

Tom Sizemore collapsed at his Los Angeles home in the early hours of Feb. 18 after having a brain aneurysm

Published on March 3, 2023
Tom Sizemore
Photo: John Carucci/AP/Shutterstock

Tom Sizemore, best known for his roles in military action dramas Saving Private Ryan and Black Hawk Down, is dead following his hospitalization due to a brain aneurysm. He was 61.

On Friday, Tom's manager Charles Lago confirmed his death to PEOPLE which comes two weeks after the actor collapsed after having a stroke leading to the aneurysm. Since Feb. 18, he has remained in critical condition in a coma and did not regain consciousness.

"It is with great sadness and sorrow I have to announce that actor Thomas Edward Sizemore ("Tom Sizemore") aged 61 passed away peacefully in his sleep today at St Joseph's Hospital Burbank," his rep said in a statement.

His brother Paul Sizemore and his twin boys Jayden and Jagger, 17, were at his side.

Paul said in a statement that he was "deeply saddened by the loss of my big brother Tom."

"He was larger than life. He has influenced my life more than anyone I know. He was talented, loving, giving and could keep you entertained endlessly with his wit and storytelling ability. I am devasted he is gone and will miss him always."

Tom Sizemore
Lightstorm/Kobal/Shutterstock

The actor's rep said the twins are "devastated by the loss of their father." Lago confirmed there would be a private cremation service for the family with a larger celebration of life event in a few weeks.

Largo added that for Tom, "the past couple of years were great for him and he was getting his life back to a great place."

Lago previously confirmed that the Saving Private Ryan star's loved ones were "deciding end-of-life matters" in a statement earlier this week. On Monday, "doctors informed his family that there is no further hope and have recommended end of life decision. The family is now deciding end-of-life matters and a further statement will be issued on Wednesday," Lago added at the time.

Prior to his death, Tom was scheduled to teach a weekly acting class at Harvelle's Nightclub in L.A., per a Feb. 2 Instagram post.

Popular films Tom appeared in during his career included 1994's Natural Born Killers, 1995's Heat, 1998's Saving Private Ryan, in which he played a World War II–era U.S. Army sergeant during the invasion of Normandy, 2001's Black Hawk Down and 2001's Pearl Harbor. The actor even took on some television work with the 2017 revival of Twin Peaks and a 2023 guest spot on Cobra Kai.

Tom Sizemore
Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty

Tom, born in Detroit, also tried his hand at voice acting as the man behind Sonny Forelli in 2002's Grand Theft Auto: Vice City video game. His character was the boss of mobster Tommy Vercetti, voiced by Ray Liotta.

All in all, the actor appeared in a whopping 230 roles during his 30-plus-year career and had 30 projects in development at the time of his death, per IMDb. During his carer, Tom received nominations for a Golden Satellite Award, a SAG Award and a Golden Globe, among other recognitions.

Tom faced legal trouble during his life, most notably when he was allegedly sent home from the Utah set of Natural Born Killers in 2003 after an 11-year-old actress claimed the actor inappropriately touched her, as multiple members of the film's cast and crew told The Hollywood Reporter in 2017.

The former actress then reportedly sued the actor for $3 million in 2018, alleging that Tom caused her permanent damage, including post-traumatic stress and addiction to drugs and alcohol. The actor denied the allegations, and a Utah judge dismissed the civil lawsuit in 2020, in an order that did not include his reasoning. The woman's lawyer told USA Today the dismissal was because of a previous ruling by the Utah Supreme Court that upheld the state's statute of limitations for sex crimes.

"I hope this highly disturbing matter is finally over for all concerned," Tom wrote to the outlet at the time.

Tom previously pleaded no contest to two misdemeanor charges of domestic abuse for assaulting his girlfriend in July 2016. In 2003, he was sentenced to six months in jail for physically abusing his then-girlfriend Heidi Fleiss, before he later violated probation by contacting her and failing drug tests.

The actor struggled with addiction throughout his life and was arrested for drug possession as recently as 2019, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.

