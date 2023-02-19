'Saving Private Ryan' Star Tom Sizemore in Critical Condition After Suffering Brain Aneurysm

Sizemore's manager confirmed the news to PEOPLE, adding that his family is "waiting for updates" while he's in intensive care

Published on February 19, 2023 01:26 PM
Mandatory Credit: Photo by John Carucci/AP/Shutterstock (6213782c) This photo shows actor Tom Sizemore in New York. With acclaimed performances in movies like "Saving Private Ryan," and "Black Hawk Down" Sizemore faded into oblivion, trading his work in front of the camera for the haze of heroin and crystal meth. Sizemore's memoir, "By Some Miracle I Made it Out of There," is a no-holds barred portrayal of the actor's struggle Books Tom Sizemore, New York, USA
Photo: John Carucci/AP/Shutterstock

Tom Sizemore, the actor known for his roles in Saving Private Ryan, Natural Born Killers and Black Hawk Down, has been hospitalized in critical condition following a brain aneurysm.

Sizemore's manager Charles Lago confirmed his condition to PEOPLE on Sunday, calling the actor's hospitalization "a wait-and-see situation."

"His family is aware and waiting for updates," Lago shared of the actor, 61. "There are no future updates at this time."

Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by David James/Dreamworks/Amblin/Universal/Kobal/Shutterstock (5885362v) Tom Sizemore Saving Private Ryan - 1998 Director: Steven Spielberg Dreamworks/Amblin/Universal Film Portrait War Il faut sauver le soldat Ryan
David James/Dreamworks/Amblin/Universal/Kobal/Shutterstock

Sizemore collapsed at his Los Angeles home around 2 a.m. on Saturday and suffered the brain aneurysm, according to TMZ, which was the first to report his condition. His manager tells PEOPLE that Sizemore remains in intensive care as of Sunday morning.

Sizemore shared his most recent Instagram update over the weekend, and was apparently scheduled to teach a weekly acting class on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Harvelle's Nightclub in Los Angeles.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 19: Tom Sizemore attends the world premiere red carpet for "Night of the Tommyknockers" at the Fine Arts Theatre on November 19, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images)
Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty

Throughout his career, Sizemore has appeared in popular films such as 1994's Natural Born Killers, 1995's Heat, 1998's Saving Private Ryan, 2001's Black Hawk Down, 2001's Pearl Harbor, and even took on some television work with the 2017 revival of Twin Peaks.

The Detroit-born actor also tried his hand at voice acting as the man behind Sonny Forelli in 2002's Grand Theft Auto: Vice City for the Playstation 2, Xbox, and Windows. His character was the boss of mobster Tommy Vercetti, voiced by Ray Liotta.

Sizemore has been nominated for a Golden Satellite Award, a Screen Actors Guild Award, and a Golden Globe — the latter for his role as Bobby Batton in Witness Protection in 2000.

Sizemore has also faced legal trouble, notably for allegedly being sent home from the Utah set of Born Killers in 2003 after an 11-year-old actress claimed the actor inappropriately touched her, multiple members of the film's cast and crew told The Hollywood Reporter in 2017.

The former actress then reportedly sued the actor for $3 million in 2018, alleging that Sizemore caused her permanent damage, including post-traumatic stress and addiction to drugs and alcohol. Sizemore denied the allegations, and a Utah judge dismissed the civil lawsuit in 2020, in an order that did not include his reasoning. The woman's lawyer told USA TODAY that the dismissal was because of a previous ruling by the Utah Supreme Court that upheld the state's statute of limitations for sex crimes.

"I hope this highly disturbing matter is finally over for all concerned," Sizemore wrote to USA TODAY at the time.

Sizemore previously pleaded no contest to two misdemeanor charges of domestic abuse for assaulting his girlfriend in July 2016. In 2003, he was sentenced to six months in jail for physically abusing his then-girlfriend Heidi Fleiss, before he later violated probation by contacting her and failing drug tests.

