Tom Holland's Uncharted Tops Box Office for Second Weekend in a Row
Uncharted, starring Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg, continues to be a success in its second consecutive weekend at the box office.
According to the Associated Press, studio estimates Sunday show the action-adventure film at No. 1 at the box office after pulling in $23.3 million this weekend.
The news comes after Uncharted made $44.1 million domestically on its opening weekend, according to IMDb's Box Office Mojo.
The Associated Press added that in the past two weeks, Uncharted has made $83.4 million in theaters throughout Canada and the United States.
The film's early success comes on the heels of Holland's latest Marvel Cinematic Universe offering Spider-Man: No Way Home which, in December, became the first film to make $1 billion at the box office worldwide since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
This month, No Way Home also hit another major money milestone: It became the third-highest-grossing movie domestically of all time (not adjusted for inflation), surpassing Avatar. It is still performing at the box office, bringing in the third highest total domestically over the past weekend, according to Box Office Mojo.
Based on the popular video game series, Uncharted stars Holland, 25, as Nathan "Nate" Drake and Mark Walhberg, 50, as Victor Sullivan as they search for treasure and Drake's brother, Sam. The film also stars Antonio Banderas, Sophia Ali and Tati Gabrielle.
Holland and Wahlberg recently appeared on SiriusXM's Pop Culture Spotlight with Jessica Shaw, where Holland spoke about tending bar incognito to prep for his role in Uncharted.
"I went to a bartending school. I ended up doing a few shifts at this bar in London, which was a lot of fun. I really enjoyed it. And it's a nice little set piece in the movie," he said.