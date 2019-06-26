Tom Holland's Brother Got Mistaken for Timothée Chalamet While on a Family Vacation

Image zoom Sam Holland/Instagram

Tom Holland might be the famous one out of the Holland brothers, but his younger sibling is the one getting recognized as a famous actor.

Holland stopped by Late Night with Seth Meyers to promote the upcoming Spider-Man: Far from Home when he opened up about a funny moment on a family vacation.

After saying that he’s willing to serve as wingman to his younger brothers, Holland, 23, told host Seth Meyers about the time they were in Hawaii and his brother Sam, 20, wanted to meet girls.

“So I was like, ‘All that needs to happen is that we have to get someone to recognize me, and then they’ll introduce us to all their friends and you’ll be golden,’ ” Holland described his plan.

The brothers were swimming when the plan seemed to come into action.

“So this girl walks into the sea, she’s gorgeous, she’s walking over,” Holland says, recalling that he pointed her out to his brother. “She breezes right past me and she goes over to Sam and goes ‘Oh, my God, are you Timothée Chalamet? And he was like ‘Yes, yes I am.’”

But as much as Holland is willing to help his brothers, he has his own big-brother type helping him out in Hollywood. Holland’s Avengers costar Chris Hemsworth revealed he helped Holland out when it came to landing the role of Spider-Man.

“I mean, look, we worked on In the Heart of the Sea together, obviously, then through Avengers and as they were casting him for Spider-Man, I did what I could do and made a call,” Hemsworth told Entertainment Tonight at the premiere of Men in Black: International in New York City.

