Tom Holland Says Zendaya Was His 'Support System' When He Met Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield

Warning: This post contains spoilers for Marvel's latest Spider-Man film, Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Tom Holland knew he had some big webs to fill.

"It was daunting — it was very daunting, because we were a long way into shooting before you guys showed up," Holland told Maguire, 46, and Garfield, 38, in the chat, which was published Wednesday. "We were maybe three months into principal photography."

"The date of 'the other Spider-Mans are coming' was etched on my calendar and [it] was getting closer and closer and closer, and the closer [it] got, the more and more nervous I was," he added.

While Holland ultimately "realized [he] had nothing to be nervous about," he went into that first meeting with reinforcements — in the shape of both his girlfriend Zendaya and their Spider-Man costar Jacob Batalon.

"At our first rehearsal, I had asked Jacob and Zendaya to come with me to just kind of be there as like, my support system," Holland recalled, laughing. "Like, 'I'm gonna go meet these guys, I'm really nervous about it.' "

" 'We have to read the scene, and I don't know how this is gonna go because we're all playing the same character, and we all have to bring our own heart and soul into this, and it means a lot to them, and it means a lot to me,' " he added. "So Jacob and Zendaya were there on that first day."

Maguire and Garfield both reprise their roles as Peter Parker/Spider Man from previous film iterations during No Way Home's second half, in a plot involving multiple Spider-Man universes converging on current star Holland's world.

Elsewhere in the interview, Holland said No Way Home, which marks his sixth film appearance as the title superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, "really is a celebration of three generations of cinema."

The actor said filming No Way Home could be "incredibly emotional" and "very taxing" at times, but he ultimately was grateful for the experience.

"I was so happy to be there that I had to go at it a different way and go, 'Wow, look at my life. Look what's happened to me,' " he said. " 'I'm working with Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, and we're telling this story.' "

Holland added, "I would get emotional, kind of how proud I was of the situation that we were in and what we were doing, and that I really believed in what we were doing. So yeah, it was tough. But you know, anything hard is worthwhile. I was happy to kind of really push myself … to make this film."