Tom Holland and Zendaya's Sweetest Photos Through the Years

In November 2021, Holland opened up about their relationship to GQ, speaking about the pair's bond and alluding to the photos of the pair sharing a kiss inside a car over the summer.

"One of the downsides of our fame is that privacy isn't really in our control anymore, and a moment that you think is between two people that love each other very much is now a moment that is shared with the entire world," Holland told the outlet.

He added, "I've always been really adamant to keep my private life private, because I share so much of my life with the world anyway. We sort of felt robbed of our privacy. I don't think it's about not being ready. It's just that we didn't want to."