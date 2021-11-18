Tom Holland and Zendaya's Sweetest Photos Through the Years
Tom Holland and Zendaya met in 2016 while filming Spider-Man: Homecoming and have shared plenty of sweet moments since
Swinging Onto the Scene
Tom Holland and Zendaya met on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming, in which Holland played Peter Parker (a.k.a. the titular role, Spider-Man) and Zendaya played MJ.
Best of Friends
In 2017, Holland told PEOPLE ahead of the film's premiere, "We are like the best of friends. She's so great and amazing. I'm a little worried [about dealing with fame … but] Zendaya is super famous and she's been through this and I just call her up and say, 'How do I manage being famous?' I'm very glad I have a friend like her."
Relationship Status
Shortly after, PEOPLE confirmed that the pair were dating, with a source saying, "They started seeing each other while they were filming Spider-Man. They've been super careful to keep it private and out of the public eye but they've gone on vacations with each other and try and spend as much time as possible with one another."
Joking Around
Though they were rumored to be linked, the pair joked about the buzz on Twitter, with Zendaya tweeting, "Wait wait…my favorite is when it says we go on vacations together HA! I haven't been on a vacation in years! hbu @TomHolland1996 ???" Holland responded, "Does the press tour count."
Press Tour Fun
I mean, those press tours do look like a whole lot of fun!
Working Together Again
Zendaya and Holland went on to star alongside one another in 2019's Spider-Man: Far From Home, and will appear in the 2021 installment: Spider-Man: No Way Home.
The Smooch Seen 'Round the World
Though both Holland and Zendaya were rumored to have been dating other people in 2019 and 2020, the pair were seen sharing a kiss in a car in July 2021.
Opening Up About Love
In November 2021, Holland opened up about their relationship to GQ, speaking about the pair's bond and alluding to the photos of the pair sharing a kiss inside a car over the summer.
"One of the downsides of our fame is that privacy isn't really in our control anymore, and a moment that you think is between two people that love each other very much is now a moment that is shared with the entire world," Holland told the outlet.
He added, "I've always been really adamant to keep my private life private, because I share so much of my life with the world anyway. We sort of felt robbed of our privacy. I don't think it's about not being ready. It's just that we didn't want to."
Keeping It Private
Zendaya echoed that sentiment, telling GQ, "The equal sentiment [we both share] is just that when you really love and care about somebody, some moments or things, you wish were your own. I think loving someone is a sacred thing and a special thing and something that you want to deal with and go through and experience and enjoy amongst the two people that love each other."
Holland added that the pair will have a discussion about revealing details of their relationship when the time is right: "This isn't my story. It's our story. And we'll talk about what it is when we're ready to talk about it together."