Tom Holland on How Zendaya Reacted to His Uncharted Stunts: 'What on Earth is This Movie About?'

Tom Holland had some explaining to do!

While appearing on Late Night with Seth Meyers Monday, the 25-year-old actor revealed that his girlfriend Zendaya and his mom seemed to agree behind the scenes that his Uncharted stunts were extreme.

"You are in mid-air, and you get hit by a car," Meyers, 48, began. "How do they bring that to you as an idea? Do you just call your stunt man, and say 'Bad news?' "

With a laugh, Holland said that he was a lifelong fan of the Indiana Jones franchise, so filming such demanding scenes for the action-adventure was both "exciting" and "tough."

"I was actually on set on Spider-Man pitching the movie to Zendaya. I was going through the film scene by scene, and I told her, 'Oh, there's this great bit where I get hit by a car out of a plane.' And she's like, 'I have to stop you there. What on Earth is this movie about?' " he explained, making Meyers laugh.

In fact, by chance, the Spider Man: No Way Home star said his mom Nicola visited him on set not only on the day where he was hit by the car, but also on "drown in the well day" for Uncharted.

Joking about the coincidence, Holland shared, "Whenever my mom and dad come to set, it's always the day I don't work. It's always the days I'm in my trailer and I have nothing to do," citing the fluid nature of production on a movie set.

"So my parents are always like, 'Why are you so tired all the time? What is wrong with our son?' " he teased. "And then obviously, coming to set on those two days consecutively, I was like, "This is why I'm so tired all the time!' "

Based on the popular video game series, Uncharted stars Holland as Nathan "Nate" Drake and Mark Walhberg as Victor Sullivan as they search for treasure and Drake's brother, Sam.