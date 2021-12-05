Tom Holland and Zendaya Pose on Red Carpet at London Photocall for Spider-Man: No Way Home

Zendaya and Tom Holland attend a photocall for "Spiderman: No Way Home" at The Old Sessions House on December 05, 2021 in London, England.

Tom Holland and Zendaya are slaying in style!

On Sunday, the Marvel costars, both 25, attended a photocall in London for Spider-Man: No Way Home ahead of the film's release later this month.

Standing before a set of illuminated stairs, the pair posed for photographers, striking serious glances at one moment before sharing a laugh between one another shortly after.

For the outing, Holland wore a striped dress shirt with a leather jacket and black pants, which he paired with black shoes.

Zendaya, meanwhile, stunned in a sequin-embellished gray blazer dress that she wore alongside tights adorned with silver studs. She accessorized her look with spider-web earrings — a nod to the upcoming blockbuster.

Credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage

Earlier this year, Holland and Zendaya sparked romance rumors when they were seen sharing a steamy smooch inside a car in photos obtained by Page Six. A source previously told PEOPLE back in July 2017 that the duo was romantically involved at that time as well.

Last month, Holland spoke about his bond with Zendaya and his desire to keep his personal life private during an interview with GQ.

"One of the downsides of our fame is that privacy isn't really in our control anymore, and a moment that you think is between two people that love each other very much is now a moment that is shared with the entire world," the actor said.

He added, "I've always been really adamant to keep my private life private, because I share so much of my life with the world anyway. We sort of felt robbed of our privacy. I don't think it's about not being ready. It's just that we didn't want to."

During an appearance on The Graham Norton Show earlier this week, the two stars told a hilarious story about how their height difference created issues while filming stunts for Spider-Man: No Way Home.

"There's a particular stunt where Spider-Man swings us on top of a bridge, and he places me there," Zendaya explained. "He's supposed to gently rest MJ on the bridge and walk away from her. Because of our height difference ... we were attached, so I would land before him. My feet obviously hit the ground before he does."

"So, what would happen?" she prompted Holland, who then said the pair were utilizing a safety procedure called a "bottom mark" for the scene. "The 'bottom mark' is a thing that they do in stunts that is basically designed to stop you from shattering your kneecaps," he said before lamenting: "I'm the superhero. I'm supposed to look cool."

He continued, getting up to demonstrate: "She would land, and then I would sort of land like this, and then my feet would swing from underneath me, and she would catch me."

To his credit, Zendaya joked that Holland was "very lovely" about it. "You were like, 'Oh my gosh, thank you,'" she said. "It's so nice to be caught for a change," he laughed in response.