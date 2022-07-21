Tom Holland's younger brother, Harry Holland, also joined the pair for their daytime outing in Manhattan

Tom Holland and Zendaya Pick Up to-Go Meal in New York City

Tom Holland and Zendaya enjoyed a meal on the go.

The actors, who confirmed their romance last year, were spotted leaving a restaurant in New York City together on Wednesday. Zendaya, 25, was seen carrying two take-out bags along with a cold drink.

For the daytime outing, the Euphoria star was casual in a white graphic T-shirt and pair of oversized black sweatpants. She accessorized her look with a pair of Converse sneakers.

Holland, 26, meanwhile, also dressed relaxed in a yellow tee and gray sweatpants.

The Spider-Man: No Way Home star's younger brother, Harry Holland, also joined the pair for the errand.

A bandage could still be seen on Zendaya's index finger following her accident in the kitchen last week. Last Wednesday, the Emmy winner posted three pictures to Instagram showing her finger bandaged, after she apparently cut herself while cooking.

"See now...this is why I don't cook," she captioned the snapshot.

Another picture stamped "Update" showed the finger being stitched up by medical professionals, while a third featured Zendaya smiling with her finger pointed upwards.

"Baby's first stitches LOL back to never cooking again," she joked.

Last month, Zendaya wished Holland a happy birthday on Instagram, sharing a sweet black-and-white photo of the couple.

"Happiest of birthdays to the one who makes me the happiest," she captioned the post, tagging Holland in the photo. He commented back with three red heart emojis.

Holland recently spoke about his bond with Zendaya and his desire to keep his personal life private during a November 2021 interview with GQ.

"One of the downsides of our fame is that privacy isn't really in our control anymore, and a moment that you think is between two people that love each other very much is now a moment that is shared with the entire world," he said.