Tom Holland and Zendaya Hold Hands in Complementary Outfits En Route to Uncharted Screening

The Spider-Man: No Way Home costars were seen making their way to a screening for Tom Holland's latest film, Uncharted

Love is in the air for Tom Holland and Zendaya!

The Spider-Man: No Way Home costars, both 25, were photographed leaving a New York City hotel together on Wednesday night. There, the pair held hands in complementary ensembles as they made their way to a screening for Holland's new movie Uncharted.

For the evening out, Holland wore a light gray suit and black turtle neck, matched with black boots.

Zendaya, meanwhile, stepped out in a black shirt dress, accessorized with a black belt with a gold buckle and black heels.

In July 2017, a source told PEOPLE that Zendaya and Holland were romantically involved. In 2021, the pair fueled dating rumors after they were photographed kissing inside a car.

Last month, the couple took their love overseas when they were spotted spending time with Holland's family in London. During the visit, the actors were photographed walking side-by-side near Holland's family home.

J.B. Smoove, who stars as Mr. Dell in the new Spider-Man movies, told Entertainment Tonight in November that his costars make the "most adorable" pair.

"I love those two. I love them so much," Smoove, 56, said of Holland and Zendaya, calling them "the most adorable couple ever in the history of adorableness."

Though the couple keeps much of their relationship out of the limelight, Holland hinted at the challenges that come with dating in the public eye while speaking to GQ in November.

"One of the downsides of our fame is that privacy isn't really in our control anymore, and a moment that you think is between two people that love each other very much is now a moment that is shared with the entire world," he said.

"I've always been really adamant to keep my private life private, because I share so much of my life with the world anyway," he added.