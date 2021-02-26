The actor also said returning to make Spider-Man: No Way Home with Zendaya has been "so fun"

Tom Holland Says Zendaya Has 'Helped Me a Lot' with Fame and Becoming 'Comfortable in Public'

Tom Holland is explaining how costar Zendaya helped him adapt to life in the spotlight.

In a new cover story for British GQ's April issue, available via digital download and on newsstands March 4, Holland opened up about training for his new Apple TV+ movie, Cherry, as well as how he's adjusted to fame since becoming Spider-Man. The actor said consulting his pal and former Disney Channel star Zendaya, 24, has aided him along the way.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Talking to Zendaya's helped me a lot, actually," said Holland, 24. "I used to come across sometimes as a bit of a d--- to fans, mainly as I was always so surprised that they'd want a picture with me or signature or whatever. I'd have the typical Londoner reaction, one of instant suspicion: 'Why are you talking to me?' "

"Zendaya spotted this and quickly told me that this sort of reaction was going to be more aggro than just smiling and taking the picture," he added. "She totally changed the way I am able to be more comfortable in public."

Image zoom Credit: AB+DM

Image zoom Credit: AB+DM

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Holland also chatted about speculation into his romantic life, particularly how it can be "frustrating" to have relationships play out in front of the world.

"It's very nerve-racking. It means that if you are dating someone, you have to be really conscious of their feelings, because if something does happen between the two of you, it's not just happening between the two of you, it's happening in front of the entire world," he said. "And it can be very complicated. It's one of the things I worry about most, of all the things in my career."

Image zoom Zendaya | Credit: Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

Holland and Zendaya have reunited for the upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home and the star said it has been "fun" to be back on set.

"It's so fun being back with them, especially as Zendaya and I are going through similar things in our career, having taken on more adult roles to now come back to Spider-Man," he told British GQ. "I am so proud of what she has accomplished with Euphoria and also Malcolm & Marie. I think we both had to adjust again for No Way Home: I had to lift my voice up a couple of octaves higher and we both had to go back to playing these naive, charming teenagers again."

"We were talking about it yesterday, in fact. We were filming a scene where we go back to school and, well, I haven't been to school since I was 15," added Holland. "It was really strange."