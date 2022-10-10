Zendaya and Tom Holland went on a date far from home over the weekend.

The Spider-Man costars were spotted Friday strolling through the Louvre museum in Paris, photographed standing in line as they held hands. Holland, 26, wore a striped sweater tucked in with the sleeves rolled up, as Zendaya, 26, wore a blouse dress and a pair of glasses.

Zendaya and Holland were recently spotted hanging out in New York City in the days surrounding Zendaya's birthday last month. On Sept. 2, the day after her birthday, they were photographed holding hands after grabbing coffee in Manhattan, and the day before that, they hit New York's MAMO restaurant for her special day.

On her birthday, the Emmy-winning Euphoria actress posted a throwback picture of her as a child smiling in a pool, thanking her fans for their support as she grew another year older.

"I get to spend the day responding to the most beautiful messages (sorry I'm a little late) thank ya'll for filling my heart with so much love, I couldn't be more grateful 💕," she wrote. "Here's to 26!"

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Holland shared during a November interview with GQ why he hopes to keep his relationship mostly private.

"I've always been really adamant to keep my private life private because I share so much of my life with the world anyway. We sort of felt robbed of our privacy," Holland said. "I don't think it's about not being ready. It's just that we didn't want to."

The actor still sang his partner's praises in the cover story, calling Zendaya "instrumental" in his life, while she agreed that there's a "confusing and invasive" aspect of the world getting a glimpse into their personal time together.

"The equal sentiment [we both share] is just that when you really love and care about somebody, some moments or things, you wish were your own," Zendaya said. "I think loving someone is a sacred thing and a special thing and something that you want to deal with and go through and experience and enjoy amongst the two people that love each other."

Back in August, Holland announced that he'd be taking a hiatus from social media, opening a caption on a video with "hello and goodbye." In the video message, he revealed he'd be stepping back for his mental health, and called Instagram and Twitter "overstimulating" and "overwhelming." He also used to opportunity to encourage his followers to donate to Stem4, the U.K.-based teen mental health charity he sponsors.

"I get caught up and I spiral when I read things about me online," Holland revealed. "And ultimately, it's very detrimental to my mental state so I decided to take a step back and delete the app."