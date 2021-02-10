Tom Holland Says He'd 'Love' to Play a 'Really Short' James Bond: 'I Look Pretty Good in a Suit'

The 24-year-old actor, who plays Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe films, said on Variety's Awards Circuit podcast earlier this month that regardless of his height, he would not hesitate to replace Daniel Craig as the next 007 in the iconic James Bond spy films.

"I mean, ultimately, as a young British lad who loves cinema, I'd love to be James Bond," he said. "So, you know, I'm just putting that out there. I look pretty good in a suit."

"I'd be like a really short James Bond," Holland jokingly added.

The role of James Bond has been played on the big screen by seven actors: Sean Connery, David Nivem, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Borsnan, and Craig, who is retiring after the upcoming No Time to Die.

Aside from playing Bond, Holland told Variety that he also hopes to eventually work alongside Dame Maggie Smith. "I love her. She's so like English and just seems so sweet," he said of the Oscar winner. "I'd really love to work with Maggie Smith."

Holland also shared that he has a few more exciting project in the works. "I've got two roles coming up that I'm playing in the next few years that I'm really excited about, but I can't talk about them yet," he teased.

As for the very anticipated third Spider-Man film, Holland told Variety that "it's the most ambitious standalone superhero movie ever made."

"You sit down, read the script, and see what they're trying to do, and they're succeeding," Holland said. "It's really impressive. I've never seen a standalone superhero movie quite like it. And I'm just, you know, again, that lucky little s— who happens to be Spider-Man in it."

He continued in the interview, "We got a lot more shooting to do. We started before Christmas and shot for like seven weeks. We stopped for the Christmas break, and then we're starting again. I'm just as excited as everyone else to see it, let alone be a part of it."

Holland is also set to star in the new crime film Cherry, in which he plays an Army medic who suffers from PTSD and starts robbing banks to pay for his opioid addiction. The film is directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, who helmed numerous Marvel films including Avengers: Endgame.

"I would have accepted this job; whoever it was, it's the gift that keeps on giving," he told Variety of his decision to join Cherry. "And I got to work with the Russos again. People that I really respect and I look up to and admire their work."

"The subject matter is really important," Holland added. "I think we're doing a service to society by shining the light on a problem that is happening on everybody's doorstep, which is substance abuse, over-medicating people, and not treating PTSD in the correct way. And also, it was a challenge. I love a challenge."