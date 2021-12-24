Tom Holland teased possibly hosting the 2022 Academy Awards, saying of the gig, "By myself would be great, and with someone I love would be even better"

Tom Holland Says He Would 'of Course' Host Oscars After First Saying He's 'Just Too Busy Right Now'

Tom Holland is down to host the Oscars.

The 25-year-old Spider-Man: No Way Home actor is booked and busy at the moment, but when asked in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter if he would say yes to hosting the 2022 Academy Awards if approached, he said he would make it happen. But at first, Holland felt his schedule might be too full.

"Maybe in the future, but in all honesty I'm just too busy right now. I don't have the time," he said at fist. "I've got an Uncharted press tour to do, and then I start shooting in early March for this TV show which is going to take up a lot of my time and is definitely the hardest role I've ever taken on. So maybe one day in the future. But no, not right now."

"Honestly, I just don't have the time," continued Holland. "And you know I would love to do that — I love that kind of thing, I love being put under pressure and doing things that I feel uncomfortable doing. So I'm interested in it, but I just don't have the time."

According to THR, Holland called back two minutes after the interview ended to take back what he said.

"I just wanted to quickly backtrack on what I said. You asking me about the Oscars — you're the first person to bring that up — and I'm sitting here going, 'Of course I would host the f------ Oscars!' " said Holland. "I just went to the bathroom and I was looking at myself in the mirror and I was like, 'What kind of f------ idiot wouldn't host the Oscars?' "

"So yeah, if they ask me to, I would, and it would be very fun. I would really enjoy it," he said.

Holland also explained whether he would like to host the awards show solo or with a partner. "Either/or. I don't mind," he said. "By myself would be great, and with someone I love would be even better. I think a shared experience is always better than a solo experience. I'm happy with either, but it would be a very fun evening — I'm sure very stressful, but it would be a lot of fun."

As for whether he'd enlist costar Zendaya to co-host with him: "I could run it by her. But as for her answer, I'm not too sure."

Holland recently told PEOPLE about playing Peter Parker/Spider-Man over the years, saying, "I've loved every minute of it. I've been so grateful to Marvel and Sony for giving us the opportunity and keeping us on and allowing our characters to progress. It's been amazing."

"That's why for me," he continued, "I don't want to say goodbye to Spider-Man — but I feel like we might be ready to say goodbye to Spider-Man."