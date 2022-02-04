Tom Holland Gives 'Full Support' for an Amazing Spider-Man 3 with Andrew Garfield: 'I Would Love' It

Andrew Garfield recently said he is "definitely open" to reprising the role in a potential third Amazing Spider-Man movie

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Tom Holland is on board with more Andrew Garfield Spider-Man movies.

The Spider-Man: No Way Home star, 25, shared the screen with both Tobey Maguire and Garfield in his latest entry in the Marvel franchise, crossing over different iterations of the superhero character. Holland said he hopes to see Garfield take another stab at his Amazing Spider-Man movies (the first debuted in 2012 and the next in 2014).

"I would love to see The Amazing Spider-Man 3. I think what was so wonderful was how Andrew was able to kind of make amends with the character and the studio, you know, to kind of win the general public back," Holland told Comicbook.com.

The Uncharted actor added, "That scene where he saved Zendaya, like, the fan reactions in the theater was so spectacular. So, should Sony decide to do that, they would have my full support and, obviously, so would Andrew."

Garfield, 38, echoes that sentiment. He told Variety last month that he is "definitely open" to returning again "if it felt right." The Tick, Tick... Boom! actor added of his desire to sign on to No Way Home: "There was so many unanswered questions for my Peter, where we left it. I got to step back in and get some healing for him."

On the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Garfield also said he "would love to continue working with Tobey and with Tom," after the trio joined forces in No Way Home to bring harmony to the Multiverse. "That kind of three-brother dynamic is so juicy," Garfield added.

He again touched on the possibility of donning the Spidey suit once more — but the conditions would have to be just right, Garfield said: "I am definitely open to that. It would have to be something very unique, very special and serving to an audience and in service of the character."