Tom Holland Tried to 'Stop Drinking for a Week' — But Then Ryan Reynolds Sent a Case of Gin

Tom Holland recently received a gift from Ryan Reynolds that disrupted his quarantine plans.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Tuesday, the Spider-Man actor said he’s “been drinking a lot” with his roommates while isolated in London due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I actually said this weekend that I was gonna stop drinking for a week,” Holland said. “I was going to have a week off.”

The break didn’t last very long though, the 23-year-old shared.

“And then literally Monday morning, Ryan Reynolds sent me a case of gin,” he said, showing off the bottle on his screen.

“That’s Deadpool trying to corrupt Spider-Man,” Kimmel joked, referencing Reynolds’ superhero role.

The gift was sent with a personalized note to Holland, which the actor read aloud to Kimmel: “Some lovely neighborhood Spider-Gin, Love Ryan.”

Towards the end of the interview, Holland tapped into his Spider-Man character to surprise Kimmel’s 3-year-old son Billy — a Spider-Man superfan — for his birthday.

“I have a favor to ask of you,” Kimmel said. “My son Billy turns three years old today, we watch both of your Spider-Man movies over and over and over again.”

Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

He continued, “We promised him that the real Spider-Man would come to his party. Now, of course, we were just going to hire a guy in a suit, but now nobody’s coming to his party. His party is just us, and I was wondering if you’d say hello to him.”

Excited to help out, Holland said he would “absolutely” love to surprise little Billy and his sister, 5-year-old Jane. He quickly put on a red hoodie and Spider-Man gloves and transitioned from his native British accent into character to introduce himself as Peter Parker.

Later, Holland helped sing “Happy Birthday” to young Billy while his mother brought out a Spider-Man-themed cake.

