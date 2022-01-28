Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield Had a 'Therapy Session' Before Spider-Man Filming

The three actors were gathered together by director Jon Watts for a read-through of the script for Spider-Man: No Way Home

Warning: This post contains spoilers for Marvel's latest Spider-Man film, Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Before they began filming their historic Spider-Man: No Way Home scenes together, Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield gathered for a "therapy session."

Director Jon Watts spoke to Variety about preparing to film with the only three men who have ever played Spider-Man in the billion-dollar-making film that broke records upon its release.

"We sat on folding chairs in a circle and went through the script together," Watts said. "I had talked to everyone separately, but to have everyone together to talk about the story, how the pieces fit together and what Spider-Man meant to them—that was exciting for me."

He continued, "We had the only three actors to ever play Spider-Man in a film, and each had been through so much, on and off screen. It was like a Spider-Man therapy session."

Watts added he made sure to soak up the moment with the three stars while he could, knowing it was a rare time in cinematic history.

"Because we had done that work ahead of time, when filming that first scene with everyone, it was great to take a step back and see the crew watching, like they were watching the movie," Watts explained. "You're capturing something more than a scene from a movie; you're watching a once-in-a-lifetime event."

Maguire, 46, and Garfield, 38, both reprise their roles as Peter Parker/Spider-Man from previous film iterations during No Way Home's second half, in a plot involving multiple Spider-Man universes converging on current star Holland's world.

Earlier this week, Holland, Maguire and Garfield participated in a virtual conversation with Deadline where Holland, 25, admitted he had jitters before meeting his fellow web-slingers.

Spider-Man From L to R: Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland as Spider-Man | Credit: Merie W. Wallace/Columbia; Jaimie Trueblood/Columbia/Sony; Jay Maidment/Sony

"It was daunting—it was very daunting because we were a long way into shooting before you guys showed up," Holland told Maguire and Garfield during the conversation. "We were maybe three months into principal photography."

"The date of 'the other Spider-Mans are coming' was etched on my calendar and [it] was getting closer and closer and closer, and the closer [it] got, the more and more nervous I was," he added.

While Holland ultimately "realized [he] had nothing to be nervous about," he went into that first meeting with reinforcements — in the shape of both his girlfriend Zendaya and their Spider-Man costar Jacob Batalon.

"At our first rehearsal, I had asked Jacob and Zendaya to come with me to just kind of be there as like, my support system," Holland recalled, laughing. "Like, 'I'm gonna go meet these guys, I'm really nervous about it.'"