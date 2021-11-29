Tom Holland to Continue Web-Slinging as Spider-Man in More Movies, Confirms Producer

The 25-year-old star is returning for another trilogy of Spider-Man movies, says producer Amy Pascal

Tom Holland is not done swinging onto the scene as Spider-Man!

Producer Amy Pascal recently confirmed that Sony Pictures has plans to work with Marvel Studios on more Spider-Man movies that will star Holland, 25, as Peter Parker.

"This is not the last movie that we are going to make with Marvel – [this is not] the last Spider-Man movie," said Pascal, a former Sony Pictures executive, per Fandago.

"We are getting ready to make the next Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland and Marvel. We're thinking of this as three films, and now we're going to go onto the next three. This is not the last of our MCU movies."

Sony Pictures owns the film rights to Spider-Man and Pascal helped negotiate the partnership between the company and Marvel Studios. The powerhouse producer was heavily involved in the Spider-Man film franchises starring Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield.

Tom Holland - SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME Credit: Courtesy of Sony Pictures

The comments have set rumors to rest that Spider-Man: No Way Home would be Holland's last time playing the famous Marvel superhero.

Holland has previously indirectly hinted that he could stop playing the role after Spider Man: No Way Home due to terms of his contract with Marvel Studios ending, The Wrap reported.

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly in October, Holland said the film could likely be the "conclusion" to his time in the franchise.

"I think if we were lucky enough to dive into these characters again, you'd be seeing a very different version. It would no longer be the Homecoming trilogy," Holland said. "We would give it some time and try to build something different and tonally change the films."

"Whether that happens or not, I don't know," Holland added. "But we were definitely treating [No Way Home] like it was coming to an end, and it felt like it."

The film is a follow-up to 2019's Spider-Man: Far From Home and also sees the return of Zendaya, who plays Parker's love interest and classmate Michelle "MJ" Jones, and Jacob Batalon, who portrays Parker's friend Ned Leeds.

This time around, Spider-Man is confirming the multiverse, expanding and overlapping worlds, bringing characters back from unconnected past Spider-Man movies.