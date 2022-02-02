"I thought Mark Wahlberg was driving me back to my house for other reasons than just being a gentleman," Tom Holland told Access Hollywood

Tom Holland Says He Thought Massage Gun Mark Wahlberg Gifted Him Was for a 'Type of Self-Pleasure'

Tom Holland is owning up to getting some mixed messages.

The 25-year-old actor appeared alongside his Uncharted costar Mark Wahlberg in a virtual interview for Access Hollywood, published Tuesday, in which he admitted he read Wahlberg's signals wrong after the latter gifted him a massage gun.

"Mark Wahlberg was kind enough to give me a massage gun after I left his house in L.A. and he drove me back to my hotel," said Holland, telling a story about when they first met.

"I was confused as to what kind of massage gun this was, having never seen one before, and I thought it was the type of self-pleasure," said the Spider-Man: No Way Home star.

Tom Holland Mark Wahlberg Tom Holland (L); Mark Wahlberg | Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty; Nicholas Hunt/Getty/MGM Springfield

Holland went on to say he "thought Mark Wahlberg was driving me back to my house for other reasons other than just being a gentleman."

"I didn't know you — it's Hollywood, baby. Who knows what's gonna happen?" he quipped.

Wahlberg, 50, said he'd been talking to his costar about "working out, fitness" and "recovery," which prompted him to gift Holland what he considered one of "best massage guns out there."

"I can't believe, the whole time, you were thinking that," he told Holland of their awkward-in-hindsight car ride, joking, "Gotta get your head outta the gutter, buddy."

In their upcoming action-adventure film, Holland and Wahlberg play Nathan Drake and Victor "Sully" Sullivan, respectively, who take on booby traps and an art heist in their search for "the greatest treasure never found."

A trailer for Uncharted dropped last month, showing the duo performing death-defying stunts, including a fight sequence that takes place on two ancient pirate ships hanging in the air from moving helicopters.

But there will also be plenty of laughs in the flick, as Holland and Wahlberg throw some witty banter at each other.

"What is that thing on your face?" Nathan jokingly asks Sully about his mustache, to which he responds, "Puberty's right around the corner, kid. You can grow your own."