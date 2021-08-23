Spider-Man: No Way Home is scheduled to swing into theaters later this year on Dec. 17

Tom Holland Teases Fans After Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer Leaks Online: 'You Ain't Ready'

Tom Holland is just as excited as fans for the next Spider-Man installment.

Over the weekend, the first trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home reportedly leaked online, causing excitement from fans who were waiting to get a glimpse of what to expect for the soon-to-be-released Marvel film.

Various clips of the trailer have since been pulled from social media, with some tweets that shared the sneak peek now reading, "The media has been disabled in response to a report from the copyright owner," Entertainment Weekly reported.

On Sunday evening, Holland, 25, appeared to address the leak with a message shared on his Instagram Story. "You ain't ready," he wrote in white font against a black backdrop.

A representative for Sony and Marvel did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is Sony and Marvel's highly anticipated sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Starring Holland as the titular web-slinger, the film will also see the return of Zendaya's Mj, and Jacob Batalon's Ned, while Benedict Cumberbatch will reprise his Marvel role of Doctor Strange. Jon Watts is once again directing.

Earlier this year, Holland previously teased the third entry into the Spider-Man franchise in an interview with Variety, saying "It's the most ambitious standalone superhero movie ever made."

"You sit down, read the script, and see what they're trying to do, and they're succeeding," Holland said. "It's really impressive. I've never seen a standalone superhero movie quite like it. And I'm just, you know, again, that lucky little s— who happens to be Spider-Man in it."