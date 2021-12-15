Tom Holland opens up about his experience as Spider-Man and his plans for the future

Tom Holland Talks His Future as Spider-Man, Reveals He Wants to 'Focus on Starting a Family' Next

Tom Holland is looking forward to the future.

The Spider-Man: No Way Home actor, 25, opens up about what the superhero franchise means to him — and what he hopes to do next — in the new issue of PEOPLE.

No Way Home is third (and perhaps final) Spider-Man movie Holland stars in, and he finds that bittersweet.

"I've loved every minute of it. I've been so grateful to Marvel and Sony for giving us the opportunity and keeping us on and allowing our characters to progress. It's been amazing," Holland says. "And that's why for me, I don't want to say goodbye to Spider-Man — but I feel like we might be ready to say goodbye to Spider-Man."

Holland has held the role of Peter Parker and his web-slinging alter-ego since he was cast for Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2015. Now, he says, may be the time to pass the torch.

"I don't want to be responsible for holding back the next young person that comes in who deserves it just as much so," Holland says.

And after he, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire have all played the superhero, Holland thinks it's time for a change.

"I would love to see a future of Spider-Man that's more diverse — maybe you have a Spider-Gwen or a Spider-Woman," he adds. "We've had three Spider-Mans in a row; we've all been the same. It'd be nice to see something different."

tom holland Credit: VALERIE MACON/Getty

While his future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe seems up in the air, Holland — who is dating his costar Zendaya — has a burgeoning career. His action-adventure film Uncharted, with Mark Wahlberg, is due in 2022, and he'll soon star in a Fred Astaire biopic.

But the London native also hopes to turn his attention to his personal life.

"I've spent the last six years being so focused on my career," Holland says. "I want to take a break and focus on starting a family and figuring out what I want to do outside of this world."

Indeed, the star says he looks forward to becoming a father one day — which is why Holland says if he weren't acting, he'd be a schoolteacher.

"I love kids. I can't wait to be a dad — I can wait and I will, but I can't wait!" he says. "If I'm at a wedding or a party, I'm always at the kids' table hanging out. My dad's been such a great role model for me. I think I've got that from him. So I think I'd be a primary school teacher or something like that."