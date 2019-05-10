Notorious Marvel Movie Spoiler Tom Holland Is Stumped on a Spider-Man: Far from Home Plot Hole

Avengers: Endgame actor Tom Holland is notorious for spoiling Marvel movies for fans, but even he couldn’t make sense of a possible plot hole in his upcoming movie Spiderman: Far from Home.

Holland was asked about his second Spider-Man movie during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday, and was completely stumped when Kimmel inquired how the Far from Home cast could still be in high school if the movie takes place five years after the events of 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming.

“Why… why ARE we still in high school?” the Holland, 22, questioned out loud.

The actor was joined by fellow cast members Cobie Smulders, Jacob Batalon, and Zendaya, all of whom shared Holland’s bewilderment over the question.

“It might be one of the biggest plot holes of all time,” Batalon quipped.

This might be the first time Holland was unable to spoil a Marvel movie for fans, as the Spider-Man/Peter Parker actor has become notorious for giving away Marvel’s secrets. In fact, Holland has spoiled so many secrets that the Avengers: Endgame directors were forced to keep the script away from him.

“Yeah, Tom Holland does not get the script,” Endgame co-director Joe Russo told Indiewire. “Tom Holland gets his lines and that’s it. He doesn’t even know who he’s acting opposite of. We use like, very vague terms to describe to him what is happening in the scene. He has a very difficult time keeping his mouth shut,”

Holland revealed there would be two Spider-Man sequels before the studio even came close to announcing them. He was also the first person to reveal the title of Spider-Man: Far from Home after posting an Instagram photo of the movie’s logo.

Holland then spoiled the ending to Avengers: Infinity War to a room full of fans waiting to see the movie, telling the packed movie theater “I’m alive” before fans had any idea that his character dies in the movie.

Spider-Man: Far from Home hits theaters June 2.