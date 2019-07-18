Is Tom Holland Dating? Actor Enjoys Drinks with a Mystery Blonde at London's Hyde Park

Tom Holland was spotted enjoying drinks with a blonde at the British Summer Time in Hyde Park
Is Tom Holland off the market?
The Spider-Man: Far From Home actor, 23, was photographed laughing and holding hands with a blonde woman while at British Summer Time in London’s Hyde Park on Monday.
Holland and his friend both wore black T-shirts and black pants while they waited to get their drinks, which included beers and cocktails.
A rep for the actor did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.
The actor, who recently saw the release of his sequel to 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming, told Elle in June he was “definitely a relationship person.”
“I’m not the fleeting type at all; it’s not my way of life,” Holland said, adding he wasn’t dating anyone at the time.
Earlier this month, Holland told the Sunday Times he would be fine if Spider-Man/Peter Parker was gay after a movement for an LGBTQ character exploded online.
“I can’t talk about the future of the character because honestly I don’t know and it’s out of my hands. But I do know a lot about the future of Marvel, and they are going to be representing lots of different people in the next few years,” Holland said.
He added, “The world isn’t as simple as a straight white guy. It doesn’t end there, and these films need to represent more than one type of person.”
Spider-Man: Far from Home — also starring Zendaya, Jake Gyllenhaal, Samuel L. Jackson and Cobie Smulders — is in theaters now.