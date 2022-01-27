Tom Holland said he would become "emotional" filming No Way Home with his Spider-Man predecessors, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield

Tom Holland Says Spider-Man: No Way Home Is a 'Celebration of 3 Generations of Cinema'

Warning: This post contains spoilers for Marvel's latest Spider-Man film, Spider-Man: No Way Home.

For Tom Holland, playing Spider-Man alongside his predecessors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield was the experience of a lifetime.

The actor, 25, reflected on filming Spider-Man: No Way Home with Maguire, 46, and Garfield, 38, while speaking to Deadline Wednesday.

Holland, who is the latest actor to wear the Spider-Man suit, said the new film in the franchise — which features all three Spider-Man actors in character, uniting to help Holland's Peter Parker take on villains from across the multiverse — was "a huge celebration."

"This movie really is a celebration of three generations of cinema," Holland, who has played Peter/Spider-Man in six films, explained.

Holland said filming No Way Home could be "incredibly emotional" and "very taxing" at times, but he ultimately was grateful for the experience.

"I was so happy to be there that I had to go at it a different way and kind of go, 'Wow, look at my life. Look what's happened to me,' " Holland said. " 'I'm working with Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, and we're telling this story.' "

He added, "I would get emotional, kind of how proud I was of the situation that we were in and what we were doing, and that I really believed in what we were doing. So yeah, it was tough. But you know, anything hard is worthwhile. I was happy to kind of really push myself … to make this film."

Also in the interview, Garfield revealed that Maguire's involvement in No Way Home convinced him to join the film. Garfield, who previously played Peter Parker/Spider-Man in 2012 and 2014, told Deadline that he was "waiting to see if Tobey was gonna do it."

"If Tobey was gonna do it then I was like, 'Well I have no choice,' " Garfield said.

Maguire played Peter Parker/Spider-Man three times: first in 2002, and later in follow-up films in 2004 and 2007.

Garfield joked, "I follow Tobey to the ends of the earth. I'm a lemming for Toby," before adding, "But that was sincerely a big part of it when I was approached about it."