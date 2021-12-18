Tom Holland Thanks His Stunt Doubles for Being 'Legends' in Spider-Man: 'Love You Lads'
Tom Holland shares a sweet message to his Spider-Man stunt doubles Luke Scott and Greg Townley, thanking them for their work in Spider-Man: No Way Home
Tom Holland is giving a huge shoutout to the men behind the scenes.
On Saturday, the 25-year-old actor thanked his stunt doubles, Luke Scott and Greg Townley, for their work on Spider-Man: No Way Home, sharing a photo of the two carrying Holland as they all wore their Spidey suits.
"Without these legends this movie wouldn't be half as good," he wrote. "Thank you lads for your hard work and dedication. From Luke's crash into the stairs to Greg's falling through the floor to me stubbing my little toe on the glider. It's been an adventure. Love you lads."
Townley later responded with a video of Holland casually sipping from a coffee mug as he practiced a stunt while on set. In the clip, Holland filmed Townley — who was wearing a harness — as he jumped from the top of a lamp post to the ground.
"Always an absolute pleasure @tomholland2013," he wrote.
Spider-Man: No Way Home, the third installment in the latest iteration of Spider-Man, premiered in theaters on Friday.
In a separate post, Holland shared a heartfelt message to his castmates alongside photos of the group on the red carpet at the Sony Pictures' Los Angeles premiere earlier this week.
"I can't believe we actually did it. Sharing the screen and my life with these incredible people has been nothing short of life changing," he began the post, which featured Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, Benedict Cumberbatch, and Benedict Wong. "This movie is a labour of love a celebrates three generations of cinema."
Holland continued, "It truly is a dream come true and I'm forever grateful for all the love and support we've received over the years. We love you and thank you from the bottom of our hearts. Enjoy the movie. P.S. Bring tissues!"