Tom Holland Thanks His Stunt Doubles for Being 'Legends' in Spider-Man: 'Love You Lads'

On Saturday, the 25-year-old actor thanked his stunt doubles, Luke Scott and Greg Townley, for their work on Spider-Man: No Way Home, sharing a photo of the two carrying Holland as they all wore their Spidey suits.

"Without these legends this movie wouldn't be half as good," he wrote. "Thank you lads for your hard work and dedication. From Luke's crash into the stairs to Greg's falling through the floor to me stubbing my little toe on the glider. It's been an adventure. Love you lads."