Tom Holland Says Cast Treated Spider-Man: No Way Home as a 'Conclusion' to the Franchise

Tom Holland and the cast of Spider-Man: No Way Home are prepared for the film to be the last of the franchise.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly published Thursday, the 25-year-old actor said the film will likely be the "conclusion" to the Spider-Man: Homecoming franchise, and actors treated it as such on set.

"I think if we were lucky enough to dive into these characters again, you'd be seeing a very different version. It would no longer be the Homecoming trilogy," Holland told the outlet. "We would give it some time and try to build something different and tonally change the films."

"Whether that happens or not, I don't know," he noted. "But we were definitely treating [No Way Home] like it was coming to an end, and it felt like it."

Spider-Man: No Way Home Credit: Courtesy of Sony Pictures

Over the last five years, Holland said he has built "an amazing relationship" with costars Zendaya, who plays Parker's love interest and classmate Michelle Jones, and Jacob Batalon, who portrays Parker's friend Ned Leeds.

Realizing they were about to film what could be their last scene of the franchise together, Holland said there was a bittersweet moment during filming.

"We've been with each other every step of the way. We've done every single film, every single press tour," he told EW. "... [It] was heartbreaking but also really exciting because we're all moving into the next chapter of our careers. So sharing that moment with them was maybe the best day I've ever had on set. I don't think I've cried like that ever."

Spider-Man: No Way Home Credit: Courtesy of Sony Pictures

Also appearing in No Way Home is Benedict Cumberbatch, who plays Dr. Strange. In a trailer for the film, Parker asks Strange to help him regain anonymity after Mysterio revealed his identity.