Tom Holland Reveals One of the Spider-Man Actors in No Way Home Wore a 'Fake' Butt on Set
Seth Meyers is getting to the bottom of some Spider-Man: No Way Home secrets with Tom Holland.
During his Monday appearance on Meyers' Late Night show, the 25-year-old actor revealed that one of the three Spider-Man actors in the new film — himself, Tobey Maguire or Andrew Garfield — wore a prosthetic bottom.
"I'll give you a spoiler," said Holland. "And I'm not gonna tell you who, but one of us has a fake ass in their suit."
"You can figure out that for yourselves," he added.
Meyers, 48, joked to his guest, "Everybody thinks you're such a nice guy, but you're all about ticket sales. 'Cause now everybody is going back out [to the theater] to try to find the fake ass."
"I remember being on set and being like, 'Wow! Oh, hang on a minute. No, that's not real,' " Holland continued, laughing.
"At the wrap party, you were like, 'Where'd his ass go?' " Meyers joked.
Last week, No Way Home hit a major money milestone: It became the third-highest-grossing movie domestically of all time (not adjusted for inflation), surpassing Avatar.
It is still performing at the box office, bringing in the third highest total domestically over the past weekend, according to Box Office Mojo.
In December, the film became the first film to make $1 billion at the box office worldwide since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
Spider-Man: No Way Home is in theaters now.