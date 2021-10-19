Tom Holland Shares Stunning Photo of Rumored Girlfriend Zendaya on Dune Red Carpet in London

Zendaya is turning heads on the red carpet!

The Euphoria actress, 25, slayed in a white Rick Owens gown for the London premiere of the sci-fi movie Dune — and rumored boyfriend Tom Holland blessed fans with a stunning black-and-white photo of the star.

The Spider-Man: No Way Home actor simply captioned the timeless snapshot, "Dune 😍," to which Zendaya responded in the comments: "🥺."

In July, the Spider-Man costars were seen sharing a steamy smooch inside a car, although the pair has yet to confirm their relationship.

A source previously told PEOPLE in July 2017 that Zendaya and Holland were romantically involved.

"They started seeing each other while they were filming Spider-Man," said the insider. "They've been super careful to keep it private and out of the public eye but they've gone on vacations with each other and try and spend as much time as possible with one another."

Added another source, "They're both really ambitious and they challenge each other — but, most importantly, they make each other crack up. They seem to have a really similar sense of humor and love joking around together. They have great banter back and forth."

Zendaya seemingly shut down romantic speculation that same month, tweeting, "My favorite is when it says we go on vacations together HA! I haven't been on a vacation in years!😂😭🤣hbu @TomHolland1996 ???"

In the past, the Disney Channel alum referred to Holland as "literally one of my best friends."

In April's British GQ cover story, the Cherry actor touched on speculation about his romantic life — particularly how it can be "frustrating" to have relationships play out in the spotlight.

"It's very nerve-racking. It means that if you are dating someone, you have to be really conscious of their feelings, because if something does happen between the two of you, it's not just happening between the two of you, it's happening in front of the entire world," he said. "It's one of the things I worry about most, of all the things in my career."