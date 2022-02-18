Tom Holland Secretly Worked as a Bartender in London to Get into His Uncharted Character

Tom Holland developed some mixology skills in preparation for his role as Nathan Drake in Uncharted.

Holland, 25, appeared alongside costar Mark Wahlberg on SiriusXM's Pop Culture Spotlight with Jessica Shaw, where he spoke about tending bar incognito.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"For me, one of my favorite things about what we do for a living is when you get the opportunity to learn a new skill for a reason, other than you just want to give it a go," Holland said. "So I went to a bartending school. I ended up doing a few shifts at this bar in London, which was a lot of fun. I really enjoyed it. And it's a nice little set piece in the movie."

While Holland enjoyed his new undercover gig, he said it didn't last for long.

"As word spread around town, and people started figuring out that 'apparently Tom Holland's bartending at this bar,' then the general manager started figuring it out," he said. "And then eventually I sort of got kicked out."

Despite that, the Spider-Man star said, "I have been back to the bar, but it's a little bit of a rocky relationship at the minute. I've been giving them a lot of press though. So they just shut up and let me back."

Tom Holland Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

"I would go in there and take the bartender's clothes and be in there undercover. It was fun. I enjoyed myself," he continued, revealing his best drink. "I like making an espresso martini. It's a lot of fun."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In November, Holland told GQ he took on shifts at the Chiltern Firehouse, a luxury hotel in central London, learning how to mix cocktails, practice trick pours and toss bottles around.

On Wednesday night, Holland and his girlfriend Zendaya were photographed leaving a New York City hotel together as they made their way to a screening for Uncharted.

Last month, the couple traveled overseas together to spend time with Holland's family in London. During the visit, the actors were photographed walking side-by-side near Holland's family home.