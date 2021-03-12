"Should they want to do a younger James Bond you best believe I would be there," Tom Holland said

Tom Holland Says It Would Be a ‘Dream Come True’ to Play James Bond

Tom Holland is currently playing Spider-Man, but the actor wouldn't turn down a chance to star in another massive franchise.

The actor appeared on the U.K. radio program Heart where he was asked if he'd play James Bond if asked.

"Oh mate, it would be an actual dream come true," Holland, 24, said. "I've got to remind myself that I'm lucky enough as it is. Spider-Man is an absolute delight and privilege to play, but you know, should they want to do a younger James Bond you best believe I would be there."

"It is what it is, we'll have to wait and see," he added.

Holland is currently in Atlanta, Georgia filming Spider-Man: No Way Home with his costars Zendaya and Jacob Batalon.

It wouldn't be the first time Holland has made a pivot in his career.

Last month, the actor opened up about his memorable Lip Sync Battle in which he delivered a show-stopping performance of Rihanna's 2007 pop hit "Umbrella"—something he said almost didn't happen.

The actor told British GQ his father Dominic Holland had urged him to change his mind before appearing on the show.

"My dad always taught me when I was younger and coming up in the business that you want to get famous as slowly as possible," he said. "You don't want to get super famous tomorrow, because you won't be able to handle it. It will ruin your life."

The star said he is "very selective of who I talk to and what I do" as he does not "want to overexpose myself because my privacy is the last thing I own."

"I think that's why he was so worried," Holland said of his father. "And he'd tell me the same thing today I am sure: 'Pace yourself, you've got a long career ahead of you.' I don't want to lose myself to all... this."

Still, Holland said he is glad he went through with the performance.

"Look, I am really glad I did that show and I had a lot of fun. It was incredibly stressful," he said, adding it "has been incredibly successful and has been a really great thing for my career."