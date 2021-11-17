"If I'm playing Spider-Man after I'm 30, I've done something wrong," Tom Holland said

Tom Holland Ponders Leaving Spider-Man Role: 'Maybe It's Time for Me to Move On'

Tom Holland is hinting at leaving his most iconic role: Spider-Man.

The actor, 25, first played the superhero at age 20 in 2016. Now, after five films as Spider-Man and a sixth on the way, Holland tells GQ he's looking beyond the Marvel franchise.

"Maybe it is time for me to move on," he said in a recent cover story for the magazine. "Maybe what's best for Spider-Man is that they do a Miles Morales film. I have to take Peter Parker into account as well, because he is an important part of my life. If I'm playing Spider-Man after I'm 30, I've done something wrong."

Spider-Man producer Amy Pascal told GQ Holland is "the hardest-working person" she knows. Pascal, a former Sony chairperson, added that she's trying to keep Holland on as Spider-Man.

"I've talked to him about doing, like, 100 more," Pascal said. "I'm never going to make Spider-Man movies without him. Are you kidding me?"

While Holland is pondering his future as Peter Parker, the actor has a slew of projects in the works after his next Spider-Man film, Spider-Man: No Way Home, premieres. According to GQ, Holland is branching out into screenwriting and has been working on a script with his brother.

But fans don't have to worry about Holland disappearing behind the camera for good — he's also set to appear in Apple TV+'s The Crowded Room, and will star alongside Mark Wahlberg in the action film Uncharted.

Jacob Batalon, who has appeared as Ned Leeds in multiple Spider-Man films, told GQ his costar has his sights on another famous movie character next.

"He talks about being James Bond a lot," Batalon said of Holland. "A lot, a lot."

Although he has aspirations to play Bond and write with his brother, Holland insisted he's not going to stick around Hollywood for the long run, telling GQ, "I definitely don't think I want to be an actor for the rest of my life."

Holland's latest comments come after the actor called No Way Home the "conclusion" to his Spider-Man franchise.

"I think if we were lucky enough to dive into these characters again, you'd be seeing a very different version. It would no longer be the Homecoming trilogy," Holland told Entertainment Weekly in October. "We would give it some time and try to build something different and tonally change the films."

He added, "Whether that happens or not, I don't know," he noted. "But we were definitely treating [No Way Home] like it was coming to an end, and it felt like it."