“Can’t wait for you lot to see what we have been up to,” Holland wrote on Instagram upon revealing new photos for the upcoming Marvel film

Tom Holland, Zendaya and Jacob Batalon Reveal First Photos of Spider-Man 3 with Funny (and Fake) Titles for the New Film

Tom Holland and the cast of Spider-Man 3 are giving fans their first look at the upcoming Marvel film.

The 24-year-old actor shared a still from the movie on Instagram Tuesday while joking about the title for the film.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"So excited to announce the new Spider-Man title. Can't wait for you lot to see what we have been up to. Love from Atlanta," Holland wrote, while also sharing another slide in the post with the title, "Spider-Man: Phone Home," a play on the 1982 film E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial.

In the photo, Holland's Peter Parker/Spider-Man is seen looking off-camera alongside Zendaya's M.J. and Jacob Batalon's Ned Leeds.

Batalon, 24, followed suit sharing a new and different photo from the movie (although from the same scene), writing, "We're so excited to share the TITLE of our new movie!! Swipe right for the big reveal!!🤩😝😱also enjoy this exclusive still from the movie, just an extra gift from us😘."

Batalon's suggested title read "Spider-Man: Home-Wrecker," to which Holland responded in the comments with, "Wait what?!?!?!?"

Zendaya, also 24, shared a new photo as well, writing in the caption on Instagram, "So excited to announce the new Spider-Man title. So proud of this one...FOS is back!"

The actress's suggestion read, "Spider-Man: Home Slice." Holland jokingly commented, "Right... I have had enough of this! I'm calling Jon," referring to the film's director Jon Watts.

Earlier this month, Holland shared a photo of himself carrying his younger brother, Harry, on his shoulders while on the set of Spider-Man 3 in Atlanta.

"Today was easily one of the highlights of my career," Holland wrote in the caption. "For those of you that were there, you know what I'm talking about and for those of you that weren't, you better buckle up!!!"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Holland teased the third entry into the Spider-Man franchise in an interview with Variety saying "it's the most ambitious standalone superhero movie ever made."

"You sit down, read the script, and see what they're trying to do, and they're succeeding," Holland said. "It's really impressive. I've never seen a standalone superhero movie quite like it. And I'm just, you know, again, that lucky little s— who happens to be Spider-Man in it."