Tom Holland explains that playing golf is a "nice way to disconnect from what's going on around you"

Tom Holland Reveals the Reason He's 'Addicted' to Golf: 'I Would Have Had a Very Different Career'

Golf has a way of bringing Tom Holland back to earth.

The Spider-Man: No Way Home actor told The Hollywood Reporter how playing golf recreationally helps him unwind from the pressures of his Hollywood stardom.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Playing golf is what I do. I'm addicted to golf and had I not been addicted to golf, I would have had a very different career," said the 25-year-old. "It's a nice way to disconnect from what's going on around you. I turn my phone off and I just enjoy being outdoors with my friends, my brothers and my dad."

"And golf is also incredibly humbling," joked Holland. "Over the last few years, I've been very lucky that my career has taken twists and turns, but all the kind of twists and turns that I could only have dreamed of. And very often, I'll go out and play golf to celebrate, and it will very, very quickly humble me by destroying me."

"So," he admitted, "that's why golf is valuable."

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 23: Tom Holland attends the "Onward" UK Premiere at The Curzon Mayfair on February 23, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage) Credit: Mike Marsland/WireImage

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Holland also shared his daily routines before heading to a movie set.

"For these bigger films, I go to the gym in the morning. That's something I do to get my mind straight and get my energy levels up for the day," he said. "But when you've been doing it as long as I have, it does just feel like another day in the office. A good breakfast, a cup of coffee and I'm ready to go."

RELATED VIDEO: Tom Holland Skips Pants for Virtual Interviews Once Again, Jokes About Lack of Leg Hair

Back in February, Holland spoke to USA Today about how golf is a safe bet for him in terms of physical activities while under contract for a major movie franchise.

He said at the time about post–No Way Home plans: "I'm going to take a break and travel the world. It's the first time since I signed on to [Spider-Man: Homecoming] that I don't have a contract with someone."

"I might go skiing because that's something I've not really been allowed to do because it's obviously a dangerous sport. I've been very careful over the years, which is why I've become obsessed with golf because it's the only sport I can play without getting injured."