Tom Holland Reveals His One 'Regret' of Taking on Spider-Man Role After Andrew Garfield

Andrew Garfield previously played the superhero known as Peter Parker in 2012's The Amazing Spider-Man and its 2014 sequel

Tom Holland has made a friend for life in a fellow web-slinger.

The British actor, 25, said he "could not be happier" for the rave responses to Andrew Garfield's performance in Spider-Man: No Way Home, telling The Hollywood Reporter that working with Garfield, 38, was a chance to make up for a past regret.

"Something I can look back on now with a little bit of clarity and regret is that I never called him when I took over as Spider-Man," Holland explained. "Had someone said to me after my second movie that I was done and this other kid was taking over, I would've been heartbroken. So looking back, I wish I had the chance to make amends with him, but this film was our opportunity."

"It was not only an opportunity for him to make peace with the character and the studio, but it was also an opportunity for me and him to have this moment where we realize we could share this thing," Holland continued.

"The look on his face when he saves Zendaya [MJ] is totally genuine, and I'm really proud of him. I'm really chuffed that he got this opportunity to win back the world and for people to be reminded that his Spider-Man movies are fantastic and brilliant in their own right," he added.

They appeared together onscreen for the first time in No Way Home, along with Garfield's predecessor Tobey Maguire, for the ultimate crossover event.

Holland previously admitted he was "nervous" meeting Garfield and Maguire, 46, revealing that he had emotional support from his girlfriend and onscreen love interest Zendaya, as well as their costar Jacob Batalon.

"At our first rehearsal, I had asked Jacob and Zendaya to come with me to just kind of be there as, like, my support system," Holland told Deadline last month. "Like, 'I'm gonna go meet these guys, I'm really nervous about it.'"

The Uncharted actor has also expressed his "full support" for another installment starring Garfield.

"I would love to see The Amazing Spider-Man 3," Holland told Comicbook.com last week. "I think what was so wonderful was how Andrew was able to kind of make amends with the character and the studio, you know, to kind of win the general public back."

Garfield hasn't ruled out a return to the franchise, admitting last month on the Happy Sad Confused podcast that he "would love to continue working with Tobey and with Tom," adding: "That kind of three-brother dynamic is so juicy."