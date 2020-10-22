Tom Holland Reveals First Look at Uncharted Movie Adaptation: 'I'm Nate'

The long-awaited movie, based on the popular video game, is scheduled for release in July 2021

Uncharted fans are finally getting their first look at Nathan Drake.

Tom Holland, who plays the iconic character from the popular video game, shared the first photo of himself in costume on Twitter Thursday morning.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"It’s nice to meet you, I’m Nate. #uncharted," Holland, 24, tweeted.

In the photo, the Spider-Man: Far from Home star looks off to the side as he wears a well-worn gray long-sleeved shirt, dirt-covered khaki pants and a gun holster.

Holland previously retweeted a photo shared by Nolan North, the actor who voiced the character of Nathan in the video games. In the photo, North and Holland are seen in conversation while on the set of the movie.

"Like looking into a mirror! Proud to have@TomHolland1996 continuing the Drake legacy! Absolutely smashing it! Thanks for the set visit!!@unchartedmovie," North tweeted.

In his retweet, Holland wrote, "Do you think Sony would be pissed if I spontaneously uploaded a first look picture. I got Nolan’s approval so I guess they can’t fire me now," before posting the first photo of himself as Nathan.

The photos Nolan shared offer clues as to the movie's plot. One photo shows an artifact while another features a book by the famed explorer Ferdinand Magellan.

Uncharted follows the story of Nathan, who is thought to be the descendant of Sir Francis Drake, who was the first known person to travel the world by boat in a single expedition from 1577 to 1580.

The video games follow an adult Nathan as he travels the world in search of lost treasures. Holland will be playing a younger version of the character than has been seen in the games, with Mark Wahlberg playing Victor "Sully" Sullivan, Nathan's mentor.

The movie also stars Antonio Banderas, Tati Gabrielle and Sophia Ali.