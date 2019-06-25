Tom Holland Rescues a Young Fan as She's Shoved While Getting Autograph: 'It's Okay I Got You'

Spider-Man to the rescue!

While signing autographs in New York, Tom Holland came to the defense of a girl who began suffering from a panic attack due to the aggressive autograph hunters who were shoving their way to the front of the crowd.

The incident was captured on video, which the girl shared from her Twitter account, and Holland, 23, can be heard saying, “I’m gonna throw all your s— on the floor if you keep pushing that girl.”

In a series of additional tweets, the girl, only identified from her Twitter account as @NamelessCass, explains how Holland came to her rescue as she was caught in the crowded group of people.

“It’s okay I got you I got you” @TomHolland1996 🙃

This was absolutely INSANE and should NEVER happen….my neck was literally against the barricade with 30 grown men behind me pushing…. ridiculous how people act like you’re not only endangering fans safety but Toms as well🤯 pic.twitter.com/uey9VVMfBJ — cass ◟̽◞̽ (@NamelessCass) June 24, 2019

RELATED: Tom Holland Runs Away from Flames After Nearly Catching on Fire During Man About Town Photo Shoot

She wrote, “TOM HOLLAND JUST THREATENED GROWN ASS MEN THEN THREW THEIR POSTERS BECAUSE I WAS CRUSHED AGAINST THE BARRICADE HE SAID ‘IM GONNA THROW YOUR SH– ON THR GROUND IF YOU KEEP PUSHING HER’ then came to me and calmed me down and the video HES LITERALLY SO MAD AT GRAPHERS VKSBDKSN WHAT?”

She also shared a photo of numerous pictures and autographs that belonged to the autograph hunters on the ground, which Holland threw during the ruckus.

In her shared video, Holland is heard telling the girl “it’s okay, I got you,” as she explains she’s having a panic attack, with the crowd shoving her while trying to get the attention of the actor.

“It’s okay I got you I got you” @TomHolland1996,” she wrote. “This was absolutely INSANE and should NEVER happen….my neck was literally against the barricade with 30 grown men behind me pushing…. ridiculous how people act like you’re not only endangering fans safety but Toms as well.”

In additional tweets, the young fan criticized the behavior of the autograph hunters, writing, “How about people just be respectful and act normal in a barricade woah who would’ve thought of that!!! This wasn’t a concert or a show with a mf mosh pit this was a literal weak a– barricade in the middle of a nyc street.”

She also noted that after explaining what went down, she received over 100 direct messages, seemingly from fellow fans reaching out after viewing the frightening video.

“if anyone can just go ahead and tell Tom thank you and I hope to actually meet him and thank him someday it would be much appreciated lmfao,” she added.

Image zoom Tom Holland Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

RELATED: Notorious Marvel Movie Spoiler Tom Holland Is Stumped on a Spider-Man: Far from Home Plot Hole

Fans praised Holland for protecting the young girl, with many also tweeting back to her happy that she came out of the incident unharmed.

The young fan also shared that she got an autograph signed by Zendaya, who is reprising her role in Spider-Man: Far from Home as Michelle “MJ” Jones, the love interest of Holland’s Peter Parker, a.k.a Spider-Man.

Spider-Man: Far from Home — which also stars Samuel L. Jackson, Cobie Smulders, and Jake Gyllenhaal — is in theaters July 2.