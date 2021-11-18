The Spider-Man star spoke about body image and how long he sees himself playing the superhero to GQ

Tom Holland Once Relied on Red Carpet Trick to Look Taller: 'Cannot Do Anything About My Height'

LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 25: Tom Holland attends the "Dolittle" special screening at Cineworld Leicester Square on January 25, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Tom Holland is standing tall.

In an interview published Thursday for GQ's Men of the Year issue, the 25-year-old actor, who is 5'8, said he used to do anything to look taller in person, like wearing lifts in his shoes.

"I'd do this thing on red carpets where I would stand closer to the photographers than the people behind me," he revealed. As he's aged, Holland said he's found confidence in controlling what he can.

"I cannot do anything about my height," he told GQ. "I can put on more muscle."

The star has been at the center of the Spider-Man universe since he first stepped into the role for the 2016 film Captain America: Civil War. While he wore a muscle suit for his superhero debut, the need for the extra padding has dissipated as he's gotten older and stronger.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 04: Tom Holland attends the premiere of 20th Century Fox's "Spies in Disguise" at El Capitan Theatre on December 04, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic) Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

"Now I just have a penis cup," he told the outlet ahead of his sixth Spider-Man film, No Way Home.

In the same interview, Holland hinted at leaving his breakout role in the future, suggesting that "maybe it is time for me to move on" from the franchise.

Tom Holland Tom Holland | Credit: Jeff Spicer/Getty

"Maybe what's best for Spider-Man is that they do a Miles Morales film," he explained. "I have to take Peter Parker into account as well, because he is an important part of my life."

That said, the actor added, "If I'm playing Spider-Man after I'm 30, I've done something wrong."

According to the magazine, he has begun to branch out into screenwriting and has started working on a script with his brother.

Holland also takes his place in front of the camera for Apple TV+'s The Crowded Room, and the Mark Wahlberg action film Uncharted. The role of James Bond also seems to be on his mind.

"He talks about being James Bond a lot," his Spider-Man costar Jacob Batalon told GQ. "A lot, a lot."