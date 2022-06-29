Tom Holland Lovingly Reacts to Girlfriend Zendaya's Vogue Italia Cover

Zendaya and Tom Holland attend a photocall for "Spiderman: No Way Home" at The Old Sessions House on December 05, 2021 in London, England.

Tom Holland is in awe of Zendaya's latest magazine cover.

The 25-year-old actress is featured on the cover of Vogue Italia's latest issue. After she proudly shared images from the photo shoot on Instagram — with the caption, "Such a dream shooting this cover, thank you so much @vogueitalia for having me✨" — Holland, 26, took the opportunity to leave a loving comment.

Holland left three heart-eye emojis "😍😍😍" in the comment section. As captured by Comments By Celebs, Zendaya's Euphoria costars also hyped her up with comments, including Maude Apatow, who wrote, "Incredible." Storm Reid said, "Wow wowowow," and Hunter Schafer commented simply, "Wow."

In the cover story interview, Zendaya said many of her fans "have grown with me and have watched me evolve in different parts of my life and career and with that, many of us being around the same age, have similar outlooks on life, similar thoughts or even just hopes and wishes for the future, whether it be for my career or the world."

"They're really understanding that I'm human, even the hardcore ones, and they want me to be happy and I genuinely feel that from them," Zendaya added. "They're really respectful of my boundaries and the things that I choose to keep a little bit more private and keep for myself."

The Emmy winner said while she's still "able to maintain a little bit of anonymity," it's nothing compared to her "pretty normal life" of the past. She said, "Recently, I've had more of a change happening in regards to reactions when I meet people or how people interact with me on a daily basis."

Earlier this month, Zendaya wished Holland a happy birthday on Instagram, sharing a sweet black-and-white photo of the couple.

"Happiest of birthdays to the one who makes me the happiest captioned the post, tagging Holland in the photo. He commented back with three red heart emojis.

Holland spoke about his bond with Zendaya and his desire to keep his personal life private during a November interview with GQ: "One of the downsides of our fame is that privacy isn't really in our control anymore, and a moment that you think is between two people that love each other very much is now a moment that is shared with the entire world."