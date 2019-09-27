Tom Holland Reacts to Spider-Man’s Marvel Return with Hilarious Leonardo DiCaprio Meme

Image zoom Tom Holland Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

Looks like somebody’s excited!

Shortly after Sony Pictures announced that a third Spider-Man film will be produced by Disney’s Marvel Studios after all, star Tom Holland left little doubt that he was completely behind the news.

The actor, 23, responded to the news by sharing a short clip of Leonardo DiCaprio from the film The Wolf of Wall Street.

In the clip, DiCaprio’s character excitedly breaks the news that contrary to what people might have believed, he’s not going anywhere.

“You know what? I’m not leaving. I’m not f— leaving!,” he shouts, as the group of men surrounding him celebrate wildly.

Letting the clip speak for itself, Holland captioned it with a smirking emoji.

On Friday, it was announced that the third Spider-Man film is set to hit theaters in 2021, with Marvel president Kevin Feige once again stepping in as producer.

“I am thrilled that Spidey’s journey in the MCU will continue, and I and all of us at Marvel Studios are very excited that we get to keep working on it,” Feige said in a statement. “Spider-Man is a powerful icon and hero whose story crosses all ages and audiences around the globe. He also happens to be the only hero with the superpower to cross cinematic universes, so as Sony continues to develop their own Spidey-verse you never know what surprises the future might hold.”

Image zoom Tom Holland

The news about Spider-Man’s return is sure to please both fans and its star alike. Holland stopped by PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly’s studio backstage at Disney’s D23 last month, where he addressed the news of the initial split and reminisced about his time working with Marvel.

“Basically, we’ve made five great movies,” Holland told EW. “It’s been five amazing years. I’ve had the time of my life. Who knows what the future holds? But all I know is that I’m going to continue playing Spider-Man and having the time of my life. It’s going to be so fun, however we choose to do it. The future for Spider-Man will be different, but it will be equally as awesome and amazing, and we’ll find new ways to make it even cooler.”