Tom Holland Poses Shirtless for Boxing Workout, Friend Jokes 'Put Your Shirt Back on Spiderman'

Tom Holland's Spider-Man workouts are paying off.

On Monday, the 25-year-old Spider-Man star's friend Oliver Trevena shared a photo on Instagram following the pair's boxing workout. Holland showed off his toned physique as he posed shirtless in the boxing ring with his pal.

"⚠️WARNING ⚠️ Use extreme caution when training with a friend who is also a Marvel Superhero. May cause post workout collapse. @tomholland2013 🕷🤪" Trevena captioned the post.

He then teased the British actor, adding the hashtag #NowPutYourShirtBackOnSpiderman.

Tom Holland Credit: Oliver Trevena Instagram

Holland is currently coming off the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home, the third (and perhaps final) Spider-Man movie he stars in. The film has become one of the top 10 highest grossing films of all time at the domestic box office, surpassing an estimated $609 million and counting, according to Box Office Mojo.

Holland recently told PEOPLE about playing Peter Parker/Spider-Man over the years, saying, "I've loved every minute of it. I've been so grateful to Marvel and Sony for giving us the opportunity and keeping us on and allowing our characters to progress. It's been amazing."

"That's why for me," he continued, "I don't want to say goodbye to Spider-Man — but I feel like we might be ready to say goodbye to Spider-Man."

SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME Credit: Sony Pictures/Marvel Entertainment/Courtesy Everett Collection

Holland has held the role of Peter Parker and his web-slinging alter-ego since he was cast for Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2015. Now, he said, may be the time to pass the torch.

"I don't want to be responsible for holding back the next young person that comes in who deserves it just as much so," Holland said last month.

And after he, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire have all played the superhero, Holland thinks it's time for a change.