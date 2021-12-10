"I think the next five years is going to be about, 'What do I want the future of my life to look like?'" Tom Holland said in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter

Tom Holland Plans to Spend Next 5 Years 'Thinking About My Future': 'Maybe' I Want to 'Be a Dad?'

Tom Holland is planning ahead.

The 25-year-old Spider-Man: No Way Home star told The Hollywood Reporter that he wants to figure out "the future of my life" in the long term rather than focussing solely on his next acting gig.

When asked if he wants to enter a phase in his career where he can "get as weird as you possibly can" in experimental roles, Holland responded, "I wouldn't necessarily call it weird, but I would love to explore and try out new things with different characters."

"But then again," he continued, "I've been an actor since I was 11. I haven't done anything else, and maybe I don't want to be an actor? Maybe I just want to set up a carpentry shop and be a dad? I don't know. I want to spend the next five years really thinking about my future rather than thinking about my career."

Holland also acknowledged that he is "very privileged and lucky to be where I am in my career" where he can take time off if needed.

"So I think the next five years is going to be about, 'What do I want the future of my life to look like?' rather than, 'What do I want the legacy of my career to look like?'" he said.

As for whether he'll keep playing Spider-Man in future films, Holland told THR, "As always, I'll be very eager to see what they come up with. But maybe we don't top this movie. Maybe this movie is the perfect storybook ending for this chapter of Spider-Man. And if it's time for me to step down and for the new person to step up, I would do so proudly."

Last month, Holland told GQ similarly that he doesn't know where he fits in the future of the franchise.

"Maybe it is time for me to move on," he said at the time. "Maybe what's best for Spider-Man is that they do a Miles Morales film. I have to take Peter Parker into account as well, because he is an important part of my life. If I'm playing Spider-Man after I'm 30, I've done something wrong."